New Delhi: US President Joe Biden said on Thursday said there is a very high risk of a Russian invasion of Ukraine and that could happen within several days, reported news agency AFP. Biden said an attack was possible in "next several days," adding that he had no plans to call President Vladimir Putin as fears grew of a Russian invasion of its pro-Western neighbor.

Speaking at the White House, Biden said the United States saw no signs of a claimed Russian withdrawal of forces along its border with Ukraine. He said the US has reason to believe that Russia is engaged in a false flag operation to have an excuse to go in. "Every indication we have is they're prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine," Biden told reporters in Washington. The move comes amid heightened tensions between Russia and the US, fuelled by fears that Moscow plans to invade Ukraine.

On the other hand, Russia has denied the reports saying several times this week that some forces deployed on the Russia-Ukraine border are pulling back to their bases. "There is no 'Russian invasion' of Ukraine, which the United States and its allies have been announcing officially since last fall, and it is not planned," the foreign ministry said in a public statement.