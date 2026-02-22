Home

Russian fuel tanker changes route after India cuts oil imports, shifts direction to...; Movement raises global questions

New Delhi: A tanker suspected to be carrying Russian fuel has stirred activity at sea and is likely to be heading towards Cuba. The shipment is expected to test the limits of the stern oil blockade imposed by US President Donald Trump. The vessel, named Sea Horse, is expected to reach Cuba in early March carrying nearly 200,000 barrels of Russian fuel. Cuba is facing a severe energy crisis, worsened by US sanctions and supply chain disruptions. The situation has led to frequent power cuts and growing economic hardship across the island nation.

Here are some of the key details:

Sea Horse is expected to reach Cuba in early March carrying nearly 200,000 barrels of Russian fuel.

As per the Bloomberg report, this fuel is crucial for electricity generation, transportation, and essential services.

For a country facing a severe energy shortage, it could provide a vital lifeline.

The development comes at a time when India has recently reduced its purchases of Russian oil.

US enforcement efforts have already intercepted several tankers linked to sanctioned oil flows.

Washington’s pressure campaign has disrupted supply routes, pushing Cuba toward widespread power outages and mounting economic stress.

The shipment reportedly followed a ship-to-ship transfer near Cyprus, underscoring Moscow’s continued role in meeting Cuba’s fuel needs, even as sanctions and surveillance increasingly target so-called “shadow fleet” tankers.

Cuba’s Immediate Energy Needs at Stake

It needs to be noted whether the Sea Horse will reach Cuban ports or become the next casualty of the blockade. The outcome will shape the island’s immediate energy outlook and signal how aggressively the United States intends to enforce restrictions on sanctioned oil movements.

