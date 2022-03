New Delhi: In a bid to conduct a humanitarian operation, Russia has announced the establishment of safe corridors to allow civilians from Ukraine’s Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mariupol from 10 am Moscow time (12.30 pm IST) onwards on Tuesday, Moscow’s envoy to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.Also Read - Charu Asopa Shares Post With Sushmita Sen on Women's Day Amid Separation Rumours With Rajeev Sen