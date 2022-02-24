Washington: Soon after Russia declared military operation against Ukraine, US President Joe Biden condemned the ‘unprovoked and unjustified’ attack attacks by Russia on Ukraine. In a statement, Biden said, “Prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked & unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering”.Also Read - US Plans Sanctions On Nord Stream 2 AG That Builds Russia's Gas Pipeline: Report

He further said that Russia alone is responsible for the "death & destruction" this attack will bring, adding that the US and its allies will respond in a united and decisive way. "I will be monitoring the situation from White House this evening and get regular updates from my national security team. Tomorrow, I will meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning… We'll coordinate with our NATO allies," he said.

Ukraine Shuts Airports, Declares Nationwide Emergency

Amid escalating tensions with its neighbour Russia, Ukraine on Thursday, shut down its entire airspace, citing ‘potential hazard’. Ukrainian aviation authorities also have declared some airspace in the east to be “danger areas” because of attempts by Russian aviation authorities to seize control of the airspace. Similarly, Russia too has partially shut its airspace bordering Ukraine.

Ukraine’s parliament has imposed a national state of emergency on Wednesday in response to the growing threat of a Russian invasion, reported news agency AFP. The state of emergency allows Ukraine’s regional governments to adopt heightened security measures that range from tighter ID and vehicle checks to more stringent policing.

“The situation is difficult but remains completely under our control,” Ukraine’s security and defence council secretary Oleksiy Danilov told lawmakers ahead of the vote.

The emergency will apply to all parts of Ukraine except for two Russian-backed eastern separatist regions (Donetsk and Luhansk regions) where a deadly insurgency has killed more than 14,000 people in the past two years. The state of emergency would last 30 days and can be extended for another 30 days, reported news agency Reuters.