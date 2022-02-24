Moscow: In breaking news just coming in, Russia claimed that it has destroyed Ukraine Airbases, Air Defences while, Meanwhile, Ukraine military reported that it has shot down as many as five enemy planes and a helicopter in eastern part of the country, Reuters reported.Also Read - Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Air Raid Sirens, Explosions Heard in Kyiv | Watch

Ukrainian official informed that hundreds of Ukrainian service members believed to have been killed in Russian attacks, WSJ reported.

Earlier, Russian defence ministry said that Russia is targeting Ukraine's military infrastructure, air defence, and air forces with high-precision weapons and is not attacking Ukrainian cities. Kyiv has also said Moscow has launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine, with military command centres in a number of cities hit by missiles.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Russia was attacking his country’s “military infrastructure” and border guards, but urged citizens not to panic and vowed victory. “Military infrastructure, air defense facilities, military airfields, and aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are being disabled with high-precision weapons,” the defence ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.