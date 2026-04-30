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Russia enters Iran-US peace talks as Abbas Araghchi meets Putin in Moscow; Are equations changing?

Russia enters Iran-US peace talks as Abbas Araghchi meets Putin in Moscow; Are equations changing?

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a 90-minute telephone conversation.

(Image: Gavriil Grigorov / TASS)

New Delhi: Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir may find the ongoing peace talks between Iran and the US rather unsettling. Given the way he had been positioning himself as a peace envoy between the two nations, his role as a mediator now appears to be reaching its end. On one hand, Trump has announced that direct negotiations with Iran are now taking place over the phone; on the other, he has also placed a call to Russian President Putin. US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a 90-minute telephone conversation. This raises the question: Will Putin now step in as the peace envoy between Iran and the US? Will the tensions be resolved through Putin’s mediation? Has Trump lost his trust in Islamabad?

Araghchi Meets Putin

Notably, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Putin in Moscow. This was followed by a marathon conversation between Putin and Trump—an exchange that is being viewed in the context of ongoing diplomatic efforts. According to the Kremlin, Putin commended Trump’s decision to extend the ceasefire with Iran, describing it as a constructive step. He further stated that this move would open the door for dialogue and help normalize the situation.

Putin Talks With Trump

During the 90-minute conversation, Putin’s demeanour shifted—at times conciliatory, and at others, stern. According to a report by Newsweek, Putin even issued a warning to Trump regarding Iran during the discussion. He asserted that if the conflict with Iran were to reignite, the consequences would be catastrophic. Putin warned that any ground operations in Iran would entail grave repercussions, potentially even posing a threat to international borders.

The Storm Is Coming: Trump

Over the past 24 hours, Trump has posted several messages that are being interpreted as direct threats of war. Most recently, Trump once again posted a photograph of himself on Truth Social, accompanied by the caption: “The storm is coming.” Trump’s ominous threat is directed at Iran; however, Iran remains undeterred by these warnings. Iran has responded to Trump’s threats with equal aggression.

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The IRGC issued a statement declaring, “If the U.S. launches an attack this time, we will deliver a response that will strike terror into the enemy’s heart. We will employ weapons so potent that they will induce heart attacks in our adversaries.” From both the Iranian and American sides, this is a rhetoric in which the echoes of destruction—rather than diplomacy—resound.

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