UK World Wide Web: The war between Russia and Ukraine is on and Russia is also at loggerheads with Western countries. Meanwhile, Britain is afraid that Russian President Vladimir Putin may stall the Internet.Also Read - 5 Reasons That Forced Liz Truss To Quit As UK PM

Russian spy ship spotted

This is because the Royal Navy of Britain has tracked a Russian spy ship in the sea near Britain. Britain fears that Russia can cut the World Wide Web under the sea, that is, Russia can attack the cables that have been laid in the sea for the Internet. In today’s era, most of the work is done through the Internet, and in such a situation the concern of Britain has increased. Also Read - Leave At The Earliest: Indian Embassy Directs Citizens to Leave Ukraine as War Escalates

Russian spy ship changes its course

According to a report published in the Daily Star, the Russian ship Akademik Boris Petrov left for the South Atlantic from the port of Kaliningrad on 17 October. It had to pass through the English Channel. However, on 21 October it was reported that now the Russian ship has changed its course. It is expected to cross the Scottish islands in the coming days as it slowed significantly while crossing Norwegian oil fields in the North Sea. Also Read - Russia May Detonate Nuclear Weapon Over Black Sea, Vladimir Putin Preparing To Declare All-Out War On Ukraine: Reports

Russian activity has unnerved Britain

According to navigation data, the Russian ship was positioned to pass through the Faslen Naval Base. It will then pass over the northwest of Ireland, where the infrastructure for a series of transatlantic cables is in place. Britain fears that these cables may be attacked.

Western countries have imposed many sanctions on Russia

Significantly, Western countries including Britain are condemning Russia for attacking Ukraine and have imposed many types of sanctions on Russia. Western countries have also been threatened with consequences from Russia.