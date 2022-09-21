New York: President Joe Biden said Wednesday while addressing United Nations General Assembly amidst world leaders that Russia has “shamelessly violated the core tenets” of the United Nations charter with its “brutal, needless war” in Ukraine. Delivering a forceful condemnation of Russia’s invasion to the international body, Biden said reports of Russian abuses against civilians in Ukraine “should make your blood run cold.” He also said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s new nuclear threats against Europe showed “reckless disregard” for his nation’s responsibilities as a signatory of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. “We will stand in solidarity against Russia’s aggression. Period,” Biden said.Also Read - 'Not A Bluff': Vladimir Putin Sets Partial Mobilization in Russia, Warns West Over Nuclear Blackmail

President Joe Biden earlier said that Russia's "naked aggression" in Ukraine is an affront to the heart of what the international body stands for as he looks to rally allies to stand firm in backing the Ukrainian resistance, as per a report by AP.

He also said that Russia’s aim is extinguishing Ukraine’s right to exist as a state, AFP reported. French President Emanuel Macron, too, has urged international community to put maximum pressure on Russia.