New Delhi: Russia is reportedly holding a gynmastic festival named 'Alina Festival' to honour Alina Kabaeva, the rumoured girlfriend of President Vladimir Putin. The 'Alina Festival', helmed by the Olympic champion, was held last month but it was aired by Russian state TV channel to mark the International Day for the Protection of Children, according to a report by New York Post.

The festival is being held even as Putin faced global criticism for invading Ukraine. Videos posted on social media showed gymnasts performing stunts in “athletic gear harking back to Soviet times”, the report said. Soviet Union’s patriotic songs were also being heard played in the background as gymnasts and children performed on stage.

Who is Alina Kabaeva

Alina Kabaeva, who was born in 1983, was first linked to Russian President Putin more than a decade ago, while she was a medal-winning gymnast. Alina Kabaeva and Russian President Putin reportedly met when she was a young gymnast who won multiple medals domestically at European competitions and at the Olympic Games. Alina Kabaeva was awarded the gold medal for rhythmic gymnastics at the Athens Games in 2004. Alina Kabaeva later became popular as the ‘Russia’s most flexible woman’.

Alina Kabaeva won 18 World Championship medals and 25 European Championship medals besides her Olympic medals before she retired.

Putin, who is divorced and has two daughters with ex-wife Lyudmila Shkrebneva, has never confirmed to a relationship with Alina Kabaeva.