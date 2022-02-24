Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday informed that he has launched a military operation in Ukraine. In a televised speech at 05:55 Moscow time, Putin announced a “military operation” in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region. This area is home to many Russian-speaking Ukrainians. Parts of it has been occupied and run by Russian-backed rebels since 2014.Also Read - European Union Agrees to Hit Russia With Sanctions After Vladimir Putin Wages War On Ukraine

Putin also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would “lead to the consequences you have never seen in history.” Before Putin’s announcement, world leaders worked to maintain a united stance and vowed to impose tougher sanctions in the event of a full-fledged invasion. Also Read - Shut Black Sea Waterways to Russian Ships: Ukraine Urges Turkey

Russian President Vladamir Putin Wage War on Ukraine:

In a televised address aired before dawn Thursday Moscow time, Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia’s demands to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and offer Moscow security guarantees. He said Russia’s goal was not to occupy Ukraine. Also Read - Russia Attacks Ukraine: Associated Press Brings Some Verified Facts So Far

Putin urged Ukrainian servicemen to “immediately put down arms and go home.” In a stark warning to other countries, Putin said: “I have a few words for those who could feel tempted to interfere with ongoing developments. Whoever tries to impede us, let alone create threats for our country and its people, must know that the Russian response will be immediate and lead to the consequences you have never seen in history.”

Ukraine military plane with 14 on board crashes near Kyiv

Ukraine military plane with 14 on board crashes near Kyiv, said emergency service, AFP reports. Earlier the agency also reported that Russian forces have broken into the north of Kyiv region, Ukraine border guards were quoted as saying by AFP.

UKRAINE’S PRESIDENT MAKES PLEA FOR PEACE

Speaking in Russian, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave an emotional address early Thursday, before Putin announced the start of the offensive on Zelenskyy’s country.

“The people of Ukraine and the government of Ukraine want peace,” he said. “But if we come under attack, if we face an attempt to take away our country, our freedom, our lives and lives of our children, we will defend ourselves. When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs.”

Zelenskyy said he asked for a call with Putin late Wednesday but the Kremlin didn’t respond.

No Plans To Send Troops To Ukraine, Will Shield Alliance From Aggression: NATO

The Nrorth Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Thursday condemned Russia’s invasion to Ukraine and it will do whatever is necessary to shield the alliance from aggression. However, the NATO also added that it has no plans to deploy NATO combat troops to Ukraine.

We’ve over 100 jets at high alert protecting our airspace & more than 120 allied ships at sea from north to the Mediterranean. We will do whatever is necessary to shield the alliance from aggression. NATO leaders to meet tomorrow to address the way forward”, said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, adding that it called on Russia to immediately seize its military action and withdraw from Ukraine.

Tanks and troops enter Ukraine

Tanks and troops have poured into Ukraine at points along its eastern, southern and northern borders, Ukraine says. Russian military convoys have crossed from Belarus into Ukraine’s northern Chernihiv region, and from Russia into the Sumy region, which is also in the north, Ukraine’s border guard service (DPSU) said.