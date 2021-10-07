Moscow: Russia will invite representatives of the Taliban to international talks on Afghanistan that it plans to host in Moscow on October 20. Moscow hosted an international conference on Afghanistan in March at which Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan released a joint statement calling on the then-warring Afghan sides to reach a peace deal and curb violence.Also Read - Taliban to Deploy Exclusive Battalion of Suicide Bombers at Afghanistan Borders: Report

Zamir Kabulov, President Vladimir Putin's special representative on Afghanistan, however did not provide further details on the planned talks in comments carried by Russian news agencies, according to news agency Reuters.

Since, the United States and its allies withdrew their troops after 20 years on the ground from Afghanistan, the Taliban seized power in a lightning advance and the Ashraf Ghani government collapsed.

Russia is worried about the potential for fallout in the wider region and the possibility of Islamist militants infiltrating the former Soviet republics of Central Asia, which Moscow views as its southern defensive buffer.

In the wake of the Taliban takeover, Moscow has held military exercises in Tajikistan and bolstered its hardware at its military base there.

Putin on Thursday also held a phone call with Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon in which the two leaders discussed the security situation surrounding the latest developments in Afghanistan, the Tajik presidency said in a statement.