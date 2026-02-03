By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Russia issues first statement after India-US trade deal, says ‘no word on India stopping oil purchase’
Russia issues first statement after India-US trade deal, says ‘no word on India stopping oil purchase’
Russia issues first statement after India-US trade deal, says ‘no word on India stopping oil purchase’
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.