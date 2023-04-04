Home

Russia Issues Warning as Finland Joins NATO | Key Things To Know About World’s Biggest Military Alliance

Finland's move is a strategic and political blow to Vladimir Putin, who has long complained about NATO’s expansion towards Russia and partly used that as a justification for the invasion.

Finland's membership doubles Russia’s border with the world’s biggest security alliance.

Brussels: Finland joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) as its 31st member nation on Tuesday. Ahead of its joining, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday said that he will welcome Finland as the 31st member of NATO making Finland safer and alliance stronger. He termed the move as “historic” while addressing the media on the eve of the meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.

Finland joins NATO as the 31st member of the Alliance. pic.twitter.com/pbgKWP3bPq — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2023

NATO Was Established in 1949

Over 12 countries, including the US, the UK, Canada, and France, established NATO in 1949 after World War II. The prime objective of NATO was to secure peace in Europe and promote cooperation among its members while safeguarding their freedom in light of the threat from the then Soviet Union.

Key Things To Know About NATO:

Article 5 of NATO stated that the signatory nations are united in their commitment to NATO and an attack on one ally nation is considered to be an attack on NATO allies. “An armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America shall be considered an attack against them all,” the statement reads.

How NATO Started to Grow

The Soviet Union in 1990 included the Baltic states, Ukraine, and a number of other countries that are now sovereign. Six satellite countries such as Albania, Czechoslovakia, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland and Romania are now all sovereign countries and were part of the Warsaw Pact, an alliance that was also dominated by Russia.

Germany is a partner country for the past 33 years, and all of the former Warsaw Pact nations have entered NATO. Later, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania — the three former Soviet Union members — have also entered NATO.

NATO During Cold War

From the time of inception, NATO’s prime objective was to coordinate and fortify the Western Allies’ military response to a potential invasion of Western Europe by the Soviet Union and its Warsaw Pact allies.

To counter the Warsaw Pact’s much stronger ground forces in 1950s, NATO depended on the threat of massive nuclear retaliation from the United States. NATO later implemented a “flexible response” strategy, preventing war in Europe from turning into a full-scale nuclear conflict.

France and NATO

The relationship of France with NATO continued to worsen after 1958 as then-French President Charles de Gaulle criticised the US for its domination of the organisation. Even as France left NATO in 1966, it continued to maintain and deploy ground troops in West Germany and to maintain liaison ties with NATO’s integrated military staff. However, France later returned to the military command structure in 2009.

How NATO Gets Funded?

Every NATO member country contributes to the Alliance’s operating expenses. As US spends more on security than all other members combined, it dominates the alliance since its inception.

