T14 Armata Tank: The Russia Ukraine conflict has been going on for almost eight months now and still Russia is continuously attacking Ukraine. Russia has resorted to many dangerous weapons to attack Ukraine. Meanwhile, there is news that Russia has launched a very dangerous weapon against Ukraine. It is the T-14 Armata tank. This tank was designed in 2014. Since then, trials of the prototype continued till 2021. But last year the use of these tanks started.

Today we are going to tell you about this tank.

One of the world's most dangerous tanks, T-14 Armata tank is fully equipped with digital equipment. A separate compartment has also been made for the safety of the crew present inside it. Russia wants to make this tank the main weapon of its infantry.

This tank can run at a speed of 80 kilometers per hour. The weight of this tank is about 55 tons. It is considered to be the next generation tank. This tank is equipped with a 125 mm smoothbore cannon, which can fire 10 to 12 rounds per minute.

It can also fire anti-aircraft missiles, which are capable of shooting down low flying objects such as helicopters or small drones.

Apart from this, there is also a digital catalog in the Fire Control System (FCS) of this tank through which it can locate the enemy’s tanks and make them a target, and fire quickly.

T-14 can find and destroy its target even without the presence of the crew. The gunner of this tank can target the enemy by sitting away from the area. Due to this, the number of casualties can be reduced.