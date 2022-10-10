Russia-Ukraine conflict: Russia has launched a massive assault on Ukraine on the orders of President Vladimir Putin. This happened barely 2 days after Ukraine blew up the Kerch Bridge. Since Monday morning, the Russian forces have incessantly launched dozens of missiles. The Parkovy Bridge in Ukraine has also been destroyed in these attacks. This bridge was built for pedestrians on the Dnieper River. In fact, on Saturday, Ukraine destroyed the Kerch railway bridge connecting Russia with Crimea. According to media reports, the explosion on the bridge took place around 6 am on Saturday morning. Three people died in this. This bridge was seen as a symbol of Russia’s occupation of Crimea. Only after this Putin has attacked the Ukrainian capital again.Also Read - Amidst Fresh Attacks By Russia, Indian Embassy In Kiev Advises Indians To Avoid Travel To Ukraine

The attacks On Zaporizhia before Kyiv

Russia has once again fired missiles at Zaporizhia, Ukraine. Russia launched a missile attack on Zaporizhia on October 10 at around 4:30 am. The military chief of Zaporizhia, Alexander Starukh, has given this information. This is the second consecutive attack within 24 hours. Earlier on October 9, there was a missile attack in Zaporizhia.

Massive attacks on Ukraine after 7 months

It's been 7 months since the Russia-Ukraine war started. At the beginning of the war in late February, Russia launched major missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. However, Russia began to withdraw its forces from Kyiv in April after fierce resistance from Kyiv soldiers and civilians. Now once again Russia has started attacking Kyiv. Russian rockets have been raining on Kyiv since Monday morning causing severe damage to roads, vehicles, parks, and other infrastructure.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said several people were killed and many were injured in the attacks. Plumes of smoke are seen rising from many areas of Kyiv. In addition to Kyiv, there were also explosions in the cities of Lviv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipro, and Ternopil.