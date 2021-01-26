New Delhi: The Russian Embassy on Tuesday confirmed that it has removed all kinds of travel restrictions from India, Finland, Vietnam and Qatar which was imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March last year. Also Read - China Begins Using Anal Swabs to Test For Covid-19, Claims The Virus Survives Longer in The Anus

Taking to social media platform Twitter, the Russian Embassy announced, “For citizens of Finland, Vietnam, #India & Qatar the restrictions on entry to Russia, imposed due to spread of COVID19, are being lifted. The corresponding order was signed by Chairman of the Russian Government Mikhail Mishustin on January 25, 2021.” Also Read - Master's Chennai Box Office Collection is Higher Than Many Bollywood Films' Lifetime Business

The Russian government’s press statement specified that citizens of these states and those who have a residence permit will be allowed to enter Russia through air checkpoints. Russian citizens, in turn, can also fly to any of these countries. Also Read - MA vs NW Dream11 Team Predictions Tips And Hints Abu Dhabi T10 2021, Match 1: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs And Fantasy Hints For Today's Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors T20 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium

The country had imposed travel restrictions on March 16, 2020, amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

Russia has registered 19,290 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours taking the tally to 3,738,690 on Monday.

(With ANI inputs)