Moscow: It seems Russian President Vladimir Putin is not in the best of health if the Daily Mail report is anything to go by.

According to the report, the 69-year-old leader appeared to walk with a limp and sat with a blanket over his lap during the Victory Day commemorations in Moscow on Monday. The scenes raised fresh doubts over his health, reported Daily Mail.

Putin attended the event, which commemorates Nazi Germany's surrender in 1945, to give a speech during which he projected an image of Russian strength and military might despite the faltering war in Ukraine.

“But at several points – including as he left a speaking podium and went to the Tomb of the Unknown Solider to lay a wreath – Putin appeared to be walking with a heavy step, as if trying to disguise a limp,” Daily Mail reported.

He was seen sitting with a heavy blanket across his knees during the parade itself despite aged war veterans sitting around him with their laps uncovered, the report said.

On their own, either incident would be easy enough to dismiss, but taken together they will do little to dispel persistent rumours that Putin is suffering from health issues.

Two years before he decided to invade Ukraine, rumours began swirling about Putin’s health, including suggestions that he had undergone cancer surgery.

Political analyst and a prominent Putin critic Valery Solovei began “spreading the rumour” in late 2020 while also suggesting he was suffering from Parkinson’s.

The rumours gained such traction that the Kremlin was forced to go on record and deny them, with Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisting his boss was in ‘excellent health’ and any rumour to the contrary was ‘complete nonsense’, Daily Mail reported.

But the whispering has steadfastly refused to die out and has intensified since the war in Ukraine began, with critics suggesting that Putin looks unwell in TV appearances and is noticeably puffy around his face.

Leaked footage of a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in the early stages of the war also appeared to show visible arm and leg tremors.

