Amid the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday said that Russia will use only conventional weapons in Ukraine. In an interview to India Today television, Lavrov said Russia’s military operation has entered a new phase and will continue. Ukraine said the Kremlin started a new offensive in the Donbas region overnight.Also Read - US Becomes First Nation to Ban Anti-Satellite Missile Tests to Cut Space Debris

The comments are among the most categorical from a senior Russian official on the issue, although Lavrov isn’t directly responsible for military decision-making. Also Read - Covid Curbs In China To Raise Phone Prices In India? Know Here

Lavrov’s statement follows Ukrainian statements that Russia on Monday launched an offensive in the country’s eastern industrial heartland, Donbas. Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces for eight years in the mostly Russian-speaking region and have declared two independent republics that have been recognized by Moscow. Also Read - One-fifth of Humanity Could Face Poverty, Hunger From Ukraine War: UN Secretary-General

Lavrov emphasized that the Russian operation is aimed at the “full liberation of the Donetsk and Luhansk republics.”

Russian Military Makes New Demands

The Russian military has made a new demand to the Ukrainian defenders of Mariupol to lay down their arms. Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev gave the Ukrainian troops holed up at the giant Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol until midday (0900 GMT) Tuesday to surrender.

He said that those who surrender will “keep their lives.”

Ukrainian troops who have defended the city for seven weeks have ignored such previous offers. The Azovstal plant, which covers the territory of about 11 square kilometers (over 4 square miles) is the last major Ukrainian pocket of resistance in Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of Azov.

Earlier Tuesday, Eduard Basurin, a spokesman for the Russia-backed separatists in the Donbas region, said that assault groups had moved into Azovstal in a bid to uproot the Ukrainian troops following bombing and artillery barrage.