Russia offers to immediately end Ukraine war with simple, clever, and strategic condition

Galuzin pointed out that if Kyiv holds presidential elections, Russia will stop airstrikes that day.

President Putin had proposed in 2025 that the Ukrainian administration be handed over to a UN-appointed committee. (AFP via Getty Images)

New Delhi: Moscow has made a new offer to Kyiv regarding the Russia-Ukraine war. The Kremlin has questioned the legitimacy of Zelensky’s government, indicating that if elections are announced and held in Ukraine, Russia will immediately cease its attacks. With this statement, the Kremlin reiterated its previous stance that it does not recognise Zelensky’s government.

President Putin’s 2025 proposal

In an interview with the Russian state news agency TASS, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin called Zelensky’s government illegitimate. He said that to address this issue, President Putin had proposed in 2025 that the Ukrainian administration be handed over to a UN-appointed committee, but this proposal has still not been implemented.

Galuzin said that Russia believes that the UN committee can play an important role in ensuring fair elections and the formation of a new government in Ukraine. A government with which Russia can sign a peace treaty and a valid agreement on future bilateral cooperation.

Russia will stop attacks if elections are held in Ukraine

Russian airstrikes on Ukraine are causing significant infrastructure damage. Galuzin pointed out that if Kyiv holds presidential elections, Russia will stop airstrikes that day. He noted that Putin had previously indicated that Moscow was ready to stop airstrikes in such a situation, adding that there are currently no practical preparations for voting in Ukraine. He also accused Kyiv of attempting to disrupt Russia’s 2024 presidential election through drone attacks.

Ukraine should learn from Russia’s experience: Galuzin

Ukrainian President Zelensky has been repeatedly accused of staying in power for too long. In addition to Putin, Trump has also raised questions about his government. However, Zelensky responded at the time by saying that democratic elections would be held as soon as peace returns to the country and the war ends. Holding elections during wartime situation is impossible.

Responding to Zelensky’s statement, Galuzin said that Ukraine should learn from Russia’s experience. Even amid hostilities, Russia opened polling stations in the war zone in 2024. Although Ukraine attempted to disrupt them, they still held elections.

He added that if Ukraine were to hold elections and set up polling stations in the war zone, Russia would not attack. “We will not disrupt the voting as Kyiv did. The Ukrainian people will have the right to exercise their rights and determine the country’s future through a constitutional process,” he said.

