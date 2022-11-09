BREAKING: Russia Orders its Military to Withdraw from Ukraine’s Kherson City, Reports AFP

Russia’s defence minister has ordered the country’s troops to withdraw from the west bank of the Dnieper river in the face of Ukrainian attacks near the southern city of Kherson.

Updated: November 9, 2022 9:33 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

russia ukraine conflict, putin russia ukraine conflict, cause of russia ukraine conflict, reason for russia ukraine conflict, how did the russia ukraine conflict start, history of russia ukraine conflict, latest on russia ukraine conflict, what started the russia ukraine conflict, timeline of russia ukraine conflict, russia ukraine conflict 2022, russia ukraine, russia ukraine news, russia ukraine war, russia ukraine latest news, russia ukraine war news, reason for russia ukraine war, russia ukraine war update, russia ukraine news today, russia ukraine news live, russia ukraine war start date, russia ukraine conflict, russia ukraine agreement, russia ukraine analysis, russia ukraine annexation, russia ukraine area captured,
Russian President Vladimir Putin says West is playing dirty games and sooner or later new power centres will emerge in multi-polar world.

Moscow: Russia’s defence minister on Wednesday ordered the country’s troops to withdraw from the west bank of the Dnieper river in the face of Ukrainian attacks near the southern city of Kherson. The announcement comes marked one of Russia’s most significant retreats since it launched its offensive in late February.

Also Read:

Ukrainian authorities did not immediately confirm the move — and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested in recent days that the Russians were feigning a pullout from Kherson in order to lure the Ukrainian army into an entrenched battle. Zelenskyy called attempts to convince civilians to move deeper into Russian-controlled territory “theater.”


“We will save the lives of our soldiers and fighting capacity of our units. Keeping them on the right (western) bank is futile. Some of them can be used on other fronts,” Surovikin said in a televised comment.

The withdrawal from Kherson — which sits in a region of the same name that Moscow illegally annexed — would be another significant setback. The city, with a prewar population of 280,000, is the only regional capital to be captured by Russian forces since the Feb. 24 invasion began.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 9, 2022 9:12 PM IST

Updated Date: November 9, 2022 9:33 PM IST