BREAKING: Russia Orders its Military to Withdraw from Ukraine’s Kherson City, Reports AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin says West is playing dirty games and sooner or later new power centres will emerge in multi-polar world.

Moscow: Russia’s defence minister on Wednesday ordered the country’s troops to withdraw from the west bank of the Dnieper river in the face of Ukrainian attacks near the southern city of Kherson. The announcement comes marked one of Russia’s most significant retreats since it launched its offensive in late February.

Ukrainian authorities did not immediately confirm the move — and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested in recent days that the Russians were feigning a pullout from Kherson in order to lure the Ukrainian army into an entrenched battle. Zelenskyy called attempts to convince civilians to move deeper into Russian-controlled territory “theater.”

“We will save the lives of our soldiers and fighting capacity of our units. Keeping them on the right (western) bank is futile. Some of them can be used on other fronts,” Surovikin said in a televised comment.

The withdrawal from Kherson — which sits in a region of the same name that Moscow illegally annexed — would be another significant setback. The city, with a prewar population of 280,000, is the only regional capital to be captured by Russian forces since the Feb. 24 invasion began.