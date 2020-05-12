New Delhi: On the same day when Russia decided to ease all restrictions related to coronavirus, Russian President Vladamir Putin’s official spokesperson Dmitry Peskov tested positive for the deadly viral infection. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki India Resumes Operations at Manesar Plant on Single-shift Basis

Peskov, a key aide of President Putin, was hospitalised earlier today. While people with light or no symptoms in Russia have been allowed to quarantine at home, the sudden hospitalisation of Putin's spokesman raises concern of the seriousness of his condition.

On Monday, Putin said he had signed a decree ending the nationwide paid leave beginning Tuesday and called on regional heads to ease restrictions where possible.

He had said Russia was starting to exit “gradually and very carefully” from coronavirus-related restrictions, some of which will be maintained for some territories and enterprises.

He called for sectors of the economy – including construction, industry, agriculture, communications, energy and mining – to begin the process of resuming activities without involving direct contact with consumers.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Russia has increased to 221,344. A total of 39,801 people have recovered and 2,009 people have died of the viral infection.

Moscow, the worst-hit region, has reported 6,169 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally in the capital to 115,909.