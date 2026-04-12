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‘Ready to mediate US-Iran negotiations’: Russian President Putin makes BIG statement as Islamabad peace talks fail

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday said that Moscow is ready to mediate a settlement to the US-Iran conflict in West Asia following the collapse of the peace talks in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Published date india.com Published: April 12, 2026 10:06 PM IST
email india.com By Hritika Mitra email india.com | Edited by Hritika Mitra email india.com
'Ready to mediate US-Iran negotiations': Russian President Putin makes BIG statement as Islamabad peace talks fail

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday said that Moscow is ready to mediate a settlement to the US-Iran conflict in West Asia following the collapse of the peace talks in Islamabad, Pakistan.

About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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