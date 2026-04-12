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Ready to mediate US-Iran negotiations: Russian President Putin makes BIG statement as Islamabad peace talks fail

‘Ready to mediate US-Iran negotiations’: Russian President Putin makes BIG statement as Islamabad peace talks fail

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday said that Moscow is ready to mediate a settlement to the US-Iran conflict in West Asia following the collapse of the peace talks in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday said that Moscow is ready to mediate a settlement to the US-Iran conflict in West Asia following the collapse of the peace talks in Islamabad, Pakistan.

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