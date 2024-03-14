Russia’s Presidential Election: Putin Urges Russians To Take Part In Polls, Says ‘I’m Calling On You’

Russia’s Presidential Election: President Vladimir Putin requested countrymen to take part in the upcoming presidential election. The election for the country’s top post wull held on March 15-17.

Moscow: Ahead of the presidential election, which will be held on March 15-17, President Vladimir Putin address the nation and called them to take part in the polls, news agency TASS reported on Thursday. In the meantime, early voting for the presidential election continued overseas, with over 40,000 people already cast their ballots, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. “We need to confirm our consolidation, our determination to go forward together. Each vote counts. That is why I am calling on you to realise your right to vote in the coming three days,” Putin said.

As per TASS, the Russian President addressed the countrymen ahead of the elections eight times – 2000, 2004, 2016, 2018 (twice before the presidential election), 2021, and in 2020 before the nationwide referendum on constitutional amendments.

Early Voting Taken Place In 23 Countries

“Early voting is underway. It has already taken place in 23 countries, and 29 election commissions are supervising it. As of March 12, more than 40,000 Russians have already voted,” the diplomat said. “Voting is taking place without any serious incidents,” Maria Zakharova said.

The Russian officials are providing assistance regarding the voting to their citizens

The Russian Federation Council, or the Upper House of the Russian Parliament or Duma, officially scheduled the presidential election on March 17.

The Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) announced subsequently that voting will take place over three days–from March 15 to 17, making it Russia’s first three-day presidential election.

President Putin Expected To Secure Fifth Term

President Putin is expected to get majority of votes. If Putin get the majority votes, it will be his fifth term in the presidential office and a full third decade as Russia’s supreme leader, CNN reported.

Alexei Navalny’s Death

With the death of imprisoned Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny, it’s fair to say Putin’s political career has reached the president-for-life stage, CNN noted its report, adding that his re-anointment lays bare an uncomfortable fact for Russia’s future political stability.

The President and his circle have not made any visible preparations for a post-Putin era, it added.

Putin Longest-Serving Leader

Putin is the longest-serving leader since Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, CNN noted, adding that in 2020, Russian voters endorsed constitutional changes that would allow him to stay in power until 2036.

Even before Putin announced his candidacy, the Kremlin made it clear that it did not see any alternatives on the horizon to his system of one-man rule, the report added.

(with agency inputs)

