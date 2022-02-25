New Delhi/Moscow: Russia’s media regulator on Friday said it was limiting access to Facebook, accusing the US tech giant of censorship and of violating the rights of Russian citizens, reported news agency AP. Russian authorities on Friday announced the partial restriction of access to Facebook after the social media network limited the accounts of several Kremlin-backed media over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.Also Read - Russian Army Enters Kyiv For First Time, Ukraine Tells Citizens to Use Petrol Bombs to Neutralise Enemy | Key Points

Russian state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said it demanded that Facebook lift the restrictions it placed on Thursday on state news agency RIA Novosti, state TV channel Zvezda, and pro-Kremlin news sites Lenta.Ru and Gazeta.Ru. The agency said Facebook didn't reinstate the media outlets. The restrictions on the accounts, according to Roskomnadzor, included marking their content as unreliable and imposing technical restrictions on the search results to reduce the publications' audiences on Facebook.

Roskomnadzor said its partial restriction on Facebook takes effect from Friday, without clarifying what exactly the move means. "In accordance with a decision from the General Prosecutor with regard to the social network Facebook, from February 25, Roskomnadzor is adopting measures to partially restrict access to Facebook," Roskomnadzor said in a statement, without elaborating.

In its official statement, Roskomnadzor cast its action as “measures to protect Russian media”. It said Russia’s Foreign Ministry and the Prosecutor General’s office found Facebook complicit in violation of fundamental human rights and freedoms, as well as the rights and freedoms of Russian nationals.

(With agency inputs)