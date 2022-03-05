United Nations: Russian buses are ready at crossing points to go to the eastern Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Sumy to evacuate Indian students and other foreign nationals who are stranded there, Moscow informed the UN Security Council amidst the raging conflict in the East European country. During UNSC’s emergency session on Friday, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said that the Russian military is doing everything to ensure the peaceful evacuation of foreign nationals stranded in Ukraine.Also Read - 'Be Strong': Exploring All Possible Means To Evacuate You Safely From Sumy, Assures Indian Embassy

The 15-nation Council held an emergency session on Friday, called by Albania, France, Ireland, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States, following Russia's attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe.

The Russian envoy also alleged that Ukraine nationalists were keeping over 3,700 Indian citizens by force in Kharkiv and Sumy cities of eastern Ukraine. "Terrorists do not let civilians leave cities. This impacts not only Ukrainians but foreigners as well. The number of foreign citizens whom Ukrainian nationals are keeping by force is shocking. Kharkiv 3,189 nationals of India, up to 2,700 nationals of Vietnam, 202 nationals of China. Sumy 576 nationals of India, 101 nationals of Ghana, 121 nationals of China," Nebenzia told the Council.

“In the Belgorod region of Russia, 130 comfortable buses have been waiting (and standing ready) since 6.00 am today at the crossing points Nekhoteevka’ and Sudja’ ready to go to Kharkiv and Sumy to evacuate the Indian students and other foreign nationals,” he said.

The Russian envoy said that the checkpoints are equipped to provide temporary accommodation, space for rest, and hot food. There are also mobile medical stations with a stock of medications. “Everyone evacuated will then be taken to Belgorod, and from there transported to their homeland by air, he said.

Meanwhile, responding to reports of Indian students being held hostage in Ukraine, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi on Friday reiterated that India has not received any reports of any hostage situation regarding Indian students.

In the first Indian casualty in the war in Ukraine, a 21-year-old fourth-year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar from Karnataka was killed in shelling in Kharkiv city on Tuesday morning.

Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya told the Russian envoy Nebenzia to please make an appeal to the armed forces (of Russia) to ensure a safe corridor to allow foreign students leave the areas of concern. “Stop spreading the lies! You know very well what is going on there if you are indeed in contact with your capital,” said Ukraine’s envoy.

Nebenzia told the Council that it is not Russian troops that pose a threat to the people of Ukraine, but Ukrainian nationalists. “They keep the population of some big cities as hostages, they carry out acts of sabotage and provocations and then afterwards they attempt to blame Russia for that,” he said.

Nebenzia also accused Western nations of giving protection and patronage to radicals and extremists in Ukraine.

(With PTI inputs)