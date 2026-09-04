Russia ready to supply as much oil as India needs: Russian envoy criticises Western sanctions, tariffs

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov stated that Moscow remains committed to fulfilling New Delhi's energy demands.

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Russia ready to supply as much oil as India needs: Russian envoy criticises Western sanctions, tariffs | Image: ANI

• Russia is ready to supply as much crude oil India needs.

• Ambassador Denis Alipov termed Western sanctions, tariffs pressure tactics.

• Alipov stated that global energy markets can’t function without Russian crude.

• Moscow praised New Delhi for defending its national interest, foreign policy.

• Western secondary sanctions directly target third-party banks, refiners in order to restrict trade.

Russia Ready To Supply Oil To India: Amid the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran and the major disruption to oil and LPG supply created due to the tensions, Russian Ambassador on Friday said that Russia remains committed to fulfilling all of India’s energy demands. During an interview with news agency ANI, he slammed Western secondary sanctions and tariffs targeting Russian oil trade, terming them ‘pressure tactics’ rather than constructive global engagement.

On being asked about his country’s confidence in the India-Russia energy alliance amid Western restrictions and secondary sanctions risks, Ambassador Alipov highlighted New Delhi’s independent foreign policy and said, “The question is — how confident is India? India has shown that it’s able to stand its ground and defend its national interests. And when we speak about the sanctions pertaining to oil trade, the tariffs are also related to the cooperation between Russia and India in oil supplies. These interests are paramount for India.”

Addressing Western restrictions, including secondary sanctions designed to curb third-party nations from dealing with major Russian oil producers, the envoy condemned the punitive frameworks meant to disrupt Russia’s price-competitive market position.

“We would be ready to supply as much oil as India needs. Unfortunately, those who impose sanctions and tariffs have taken the path of pressure tactics instead of honest cooperation, which prevents those countries from offering a better deal to India in oil than us,” he stated.

Warning against international attempts to isolate Russian energy exports, Alipov asserted that world supply chains cannot function effectively without Russian crude, emphasising that market fundamentals would ultimately preserve the trade.

“The world will not cope if Russian oil is excluded. The energy markets cannot afford that. Russian oil will stay in the market for India and other countries. We are interested in supplying oil to India. India is interested in buying that oil…,” Alipov added.

The Ambassador’s remarks come against the backdrop of expanding secondary sanctions imposed by Western coalitions, notably the United States and the European Union.

Unlike primary sanctions (which directly prohibit Western entities from trading with Russia), secondary sanctions target third-country entities—such as Indian refiners, shipping lines, and banks—by threatening them with financial blacklisting, loss of access to global banking channels, or punitive tariffs if they continue facilitating transactions with key Russian energy providers.

New Delhi has consistently cleared its stance that the country’s crude oil and LPG procurement strategy of the country is driven purely by national interest, market prices and consumer price stability. At the time when Western actions focus on restricting Russian oil supply and its revenue from it, India continues to balance its energy needs against international regulatory compliance.

(with ANI inputs)