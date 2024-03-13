‘Russia Ready To Use Nuclear Weapons’, President Vladimir Putin’s Veiled Warning To USA, NATO

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during an interview with Rossiya Segodnya International Media Group Director General Dmitry Kiselev, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russia’s Nuclear Weapons: As the war between Russia and Ukraine stretches on, President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday made a big, bold statement as he said that Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if there is a threat to its statehood, sovereignty, or independence.

It is being speculated that President Putin made this worrisome declaration voicing hope that the USA and NATO would refrain from actions that could trigger a nuclear conflict.

Wednesday’s statement by Putin has come ahead of a presidential vote this week in which he’s certain to win another six-year term.

The former KGB, in an interview with Russian state television released early Wednesday, described US President Joe Biden as a veteran politician who fully understands the possible dangers of any escalation and said that he doesn’t think that the world is heading to a nuclear war.

He emphasized that Russia’s nuclear forces are in full readiness and “from the military-technical viewpoint, we’re prepared” adding that in line with the country’s security doctrine, Moscow is ready to use nuclear weapons in case of a threat to “the existence of the Russian state, our sovereignty and independence.”

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and the subsequent armed conflict between the two neighboring countries, the Russian leader has repeatedly talked about his readiness to use nuclear weapons. The most recent such threat came in his state-of-the-nation address last month when he warned the West that deepening its involvement in the fighting in Ukraine would risk a nuclear war.

Asked in the interview if he has ever considered using battlefield nuclear weapons in Ukraine, Putin responded that there has been no need for that.

He also voiced confidence that Moscow will achieve its goals in Ukraine and held the door open for talks, emphasizing that Russia will hold onto its gains and would seek firm guarantees from the West.

“It shouldn’t be a break for the enemy to rearm but a serious talk involving the guarantees of security for the Russian Federation,” he said adding that a recent spike in Ukrainian drone attacks deep inside Russia is part of efforts to derail the country’s three-day presidential election, which starts on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Russian authorities reported another major attack by Ukrainian drones early Wednesday as the country’s Defense Ministry said that the air defenses shot down 58 drones over six regions.

However, one drone hit an oil refinery in the Ryazan region, injuring at least two people and sparking a fire. Another drone was downed as it was approaching a refinery near St. Petersburg.

Ukraine, meanwhile, reported more Russian attacks early Wednesday as a Russian strike killed two people and injured another five in the town of Myrnohrad in the eastern region of Donetsk, according to Gov. Vadym Filashkin. Local rescuers managed to pull a 13-year-old girl out of the rubble of an apartment building that was hit by a Russian missile.

In President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hometown in the central Dnipropetrovsk region, the death toll from a Russian missile attack the previous night rose to four.

(With PTI inputs)

