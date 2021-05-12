Moscow: Russia registered 8,217 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 4,905,059, the country’s Covid-19 response centre said in a statement Wednesday. Also Read - Jharkhand Govt Extends 'Suraksha Saptah' By Two Weeks, Interstate Bus Services To Remain Suspended

Meanwhile, another 355 deaths were reported, taking the country's death toll to 114,331, the Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the statement, 4,518,529 people have recovered, including 8,614 over the past day.

Moscow, the country’s worst-hit region, reported 2,718 cases, taking its tally of infections to 1,124,630. Over 132 million coronavirus tests have been conducted across the country so far.