Moscow: Rospotrebnadzor, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said in a statement on Tuesday that the country has registered its first confirmed case of monkeypox. "Russia has confirmed its first case of monkeypox. A youth, who had returned to Russia after a trip from European countries, turned to medical treatment because of a characteristic rash," it added.

The patient has been isolated and is under medical supervision with mild symptoms but no life-threatening risks, Xinhua news agency reported.

The watchdog said that the situation is under strict control and the possibility of further spreading of the infection has been stopped.