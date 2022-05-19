Moscow: Russia on Thursday said a new batch of 771 Ukrainian soldiers blocked at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol have surrendered in the past 24 hours.Also Read - India Is World's Fastest Growing Economy

"A total of 1,730 militants have surrendered since May 16, including 80 wounded," the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement, adding that all those in need of inpatient treatment are hospitalised in Donetsk, Xinhua news agency reported.

The soldiers began to surrender on Monday following an agreement reached between Moscow and Kyiv on the evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

Mariupol, a key Azov Sea port city, has seen one of the worst bouts of bloody violence in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Azovstal plant, which covers an area of about 11 square km, is the holdout of the Ukrainian forces in Mariupol.