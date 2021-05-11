Moscow: At least 11 people including children have been killed and several others injured after a gunman opened fire in a school in the Russian city of Kazan, said a report, citing the emergency services ministry. In a video filmed by an onlooker that was circulated by RIA news agency, two children could be seen jumping from the third floor of the four-storey School Number 175 while gunshot sounds could be heard. Also Read - Two Women, 4-year-old Girl Injured in Times Square Shooting

As per the report, it is not yet clear whether one or more gunmen were involved and that one one 19-year-old gunman had been detained. Video footage making rounds on social media showed a young man being pinned to the ground outside the school building by a police officer. It also showed emergency service vehicles parked outside the school, with people running towards the building.

In Russia, school shootings are rare and one of the last major shootings of this kind took place in Russian-annexed Crimea in 2018 when a student at a college killed 19 before turning his gun on himself, said a Reuters report.

Evacuation of the building is underway, while some students jumped out of windows, the TASS news report added. An eyewitness told the news agency the attackers had carried out an explosion and then went on a shooting spree.

The motive behind the attack is also not known yet.