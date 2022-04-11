Moscow: Russia’s military action in Ukraine is meant to put an end to the US-dominated world order, as per Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.Also Read - PM Modi Expresses Concern Over Ukraine Crisis, Condemns Bucha Massacre During Meet With US President Joe Biden

Washington has been seeking supremacy by imposing ad hoc rules and violating international law, he claimed, in an interview aired by Russian television on Monday, RT reported.

He was referring to America's attempts to impose its own so-called "rules-based international order", which have met with strong resistance from Moscow and Beijing.

“Our special military operation is meant to put an end to the unabashed expansion (of NATO) and the unabashed drive towards full domination by the US and its Western subjects on the world stage,” Lavrov told Rossiya 24 news channel.

“This domination is built on gross violations of international law and under some rules, which they are now hyping so much and which they make up on a case-by-case basis,” he added.

Russia is among the nations who would not submit to Washington’s will, the Russian leader said. It will only be part of an international community of equals and will not allow Western nations to ignore its legitimate security concerns, Lavrov said, RT reported.

Lavrov blasted EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell for appearing to encourage more fighting in Ukraine. The bloc’s top diplomat said the conflict “will be won on the battlefield” as he announced more military aid to Kiev last Saturday. Lavrov called the statement “outrageous”.