New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday announced that the country has developed the first vaccine offering "sustainable immunity" against the deadly coronavirus or COVID-19.

"This morning, for the first time in the world, a vaccine against the new coronavirus was registered" in Russia, Putin said during a televised video conference call with government ministers.

He also informed that said that one of his daughters was inoculated with new Russian coronavirus vaccine. "One of my daughters had this vaccine. I think in this sense she took part in the experiment," Putin added.