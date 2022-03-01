Russia-Ukraine Latest Update: As the Russian forces proceed to the Ukrainian capital, the Russian Army told the residents in Kyiv who are living near intelligence infrastructure to evacuate immediately. Local media reported that the Ministry of Defence of Russia is planning strikes on Ukrainian Intel, Military Relay Facilities in Kyiv. The local media also shared a video published by the Ministry of Defense Russia with the actions of Russian special forces units in Ukraine.Also Read - 'Nobody Going To Break Us': Volodymyr Zelenskyy Urges EU To Side With Ukraine In War Against Russia

Earlier in the day, Ukraine claimed that Russia used vacuum bombs against it. Ukrainian ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova told reporters that Russia had used a vacuum bomb which is known as thermobaric weapons in the ongoing offensive. Also Read - Ukrainian Man Moves Land Mine With His Bare Hands While Smoking A Cigarette, Internet Calls Him Badass | Watch

#BREAKING Russia tells Kyiv residents living near intelligence infrastructure to evacuate pic.twitter.com/rus1eTvH4w — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 1, 2022

Also Read - India's Current Account Deficit To Rise Further Due To Russia Ukraine War

It must be noted that the deadly weapon is a two-stage munition that sucks oxygen from the surrounding air to generate a high-temperature explosion. The blast produced by the bomb is significantly longer in duration as compared to a conventional explosive, and is also capable of vaporising human bodies.

Earlier, the Russian shelling destroyed the main central square in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, and other civilian targets.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a convoy 65 kilometers (40 miles) long of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital, Kyiv, on the sixth day of the Russia invasion of its neighbor.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow of resorting to terror tactics to press Europe’s largest ground war in generations.

Zelenskyy called the attack on Kharkiv’s main square “frank, undisguised terror,” blaming a Russian missile and calling it a war crime.