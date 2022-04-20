Moscow: The Russian Defense Ministry on Wednesday said the country has successfully tested its new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile. Soon after its test, President Vladimir Putin said this weapon is unique and will make those who threaten Russia think twice. The defence ministry further added that the missile was launched from the Plesetsk launch facility in northern Russia and its practice warheads hit designated targets at the Kura firing range on the far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula.Also Read - Russia Tests Sarmat Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, Says It Can Hit Any Target On Earth | Watch Video
As per the updates from the Russian Defence Ministry, the Sarmat Intercontinental Ballistic Missile is a heavy weapon, intended to replace the Soviet-made Voyevoda missile which was code-named Satan by the West. Putin said it can penetrate any prospective missile defense.
Sarmat Intercontinental Ballistic Missile: 10 Things to Know About World's Most Powerful Weapon
- According to Russia, Sarmat is an intercontinental ballistic missile which is capable of nuclear charges.
- The Sarmat Intercontinental Ballistic Missile can be deployed with 10 or more warheads on each missile.
- This long-range missile, known as Sarmat Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, has been in development since the 2000s.
- Considered as world’s most powerful weapon, this missile is designed to elude anti-missile defence systems with a short initial boost phase.
- Weighing more than 200 tonnes, the Sarmat Intercontinental Ballistic Missile is able to transport multiple warheads.
- Putin says the Sarmat Intercontinental Ballistic Missile can hit any target on Earth.
- It is the most powerful missile with the longest range of destruction of targets in the world, Russia’s defence ministry said after the test.
- The Russian Defence Ministry carried out the launch of Sarmat missile at the Plesetsk cosmodrome in northern Russia.
- Considered as Satan 2 by Western analysts, the Sarmat missile is among Russia’s next-generation missiles that Putin has called “invincible,”.
- Russia had last month said it used Kinzhal for the first time in warfare to strike a target in Ukraine.