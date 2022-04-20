Moscow: The Russian Defense Ministry on Wednesday said the country has successfully tested its new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile. Soon after its test, President Vladimir Putin said this weapon is unique and will make those who threaten Russia think twice. The defence ministry further added that the missile was launched from the Plesetsk launch facility in northern Russia and its practice warheads hit designated targets at the Kura firing range on the far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula.Also Read - Russia Tests Sarmat Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, Says It Can Hit Any Target On Earth | Watch Video

As per the updates from the Russian Defence Ministry, the Sarmat Intercontinental Ballistic Missile is a heavy weapon, intended to replace the Soviet-made Voyevoda missile which was code-named Satan by the West. Putin said it can penetrate any prospective missile defense.

