Moscow: Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said Russia has successfully tested the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, saying the weapon capable of carrying nuclear charges will make Kremlin's enemies "think twice."

Weighing more than 200 tonnes and able to transport multiple warheads, Putin says the the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile can hit any target on Earth.

Considered as 'Satan 2' by Western analysts, Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile is among Russia's next-generation missiles that Putin has called "invincible," and which also include the Kinzhal and Avangard hypersonic missiles.

“I congratulate you on the successful launch of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile,” Putin told the army in televised remarks on Wednesday. He also added that this truly unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of armed forces, reliably ensure the security of Russia from external threats and make those who, in the heat of aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country, think twice.

Today at 15:12 Moscow time at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in Arkhangelsk region, Russia successfully launches its most powerful Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile from a silo launcher.. pic.twitter.com/X0bAMIMpRq — Geo_monitor (@colonelhomsi) April 20, 2022

Russia had last month said it used Kinzhal for the first time in warfare to strike a target in Ukraine, where Russian troops have been engaged in a special military operation since February 24.

In a statement, Russia’s defence ministry said the test “successfully” took place at the Plesetsk cosmodrome in northern Russia. As per the ministry, the missile delivered training warheads to the Kura test range of the Kamchatka peninsula, in Russia’s Far East.

#BREAKING President Putin says Russia has successfully tested Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, will make Kremlin's enemies 'think twice' pic.twitter.com/NWb3YhjxHp — AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 20, 2022

“Sarmat is the most powerful missile with the longest range of destruction of targets in the world, which will significantly increase the combat power of our country’s strategic nuclear forces,” the ministry said.

Designed to elude anti-missile defence systems with a short initial boost phase, the Sarmat superheavy intercontinental ballistic missile will give enemy surveillance systems a tiny window to track.

The Sarmat is a heavy missile, intended to replace the Soviet-made Voyevoda missile which was code-named Satan by the West. Putin and his officials said it’s capable of penetrating any prospective missile defense.

Russia relies on land-based ICBMs as the core of its nuclear deterrent, and is counting on the Sarmat for decades to come. The US has its own ICBMs, but postponed and then called off an intercontinental nuclear-capable missile test to avoid escalating tensions with Russia.