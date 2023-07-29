Home

Russia To Launch E-Visa For Indian Passport Holders From August 1: Here's How Your Travel Will Get Easier

Russia To Launch E-Visa For Indian Passport Holders From August 1: Here’s How Your Travel Will Get Easier

The new electronic visa (e-visa) for Russia will be valid for 60 days and allow travelers to stay up to 16 days at a time in the country. (Image: Pixabay)

The new electronic visa (e-visa) for Russia will be valid for 60 days and allow travelers to stay up to 16 days at a time in the country. (Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Russia is all set to launch an electronic visa (e-visa) for Indian passport holders on August 1, 2023. This move is a significant step towards enhancing bilateral ties and promoting tourism between the two countries. The e-visa will allow Indian travelers to apply for a Russian visa online, which will simplify and streamline the visa application process. This will make it easier and more convenient for Indian travelers to visit Russia, which will in turn boost tourism between the two countries.

The e-visa will be processed within four business days of application. The application fee is $40 and can be paid online. The e-visa is valid for 60 days and allows for a single entry into Russia. It can be used to enter Russia through any of the country’s international airports, as per the Times of India.

Russia’s E-Visa System: Available to Citizens of 52 Countries

The e-visa is available to citizens of 52 countries, including India, China, Brazil, Mexico, and South Africa. The e-visa can be used for business trips, guest visits, and tourism.

The e-visa is a significant step forward in simplifying the visa application process for travelers from these countries. It will make it easier and more convenient for people to visit Russia, which will boost tourism and economic ties between the two countries.

Russia’s E-Visa System Valid For 60 Days

The new electronic visa (e-visa) for Russia will be valid for 60 days and allow travelers to stay up to 16 days at a time in the country. Some countries may also be eligible for a six-month tourist visa based on their hotel reservations. Indian travelers will be able to obtain their Russian visa more quickly and efficiently through the e-visa system. The application process is simple and can be completed online, as per Business Today.

What Are E-Visas?

E-visas, or electronic visas, are a type of visa that can be applied for and processed online. They are a convenient and efficient way to obtain a visa, and they are becoming increasingly popular with travelers.

The e-visa system is a secure and reliable way to apply for a visa. Applicants must provide their passport information, travel dates, and contact information. The application is then processed by the government of the country that the applicant is visiting.

E-Visa System: Benefits

The benefits of e-visas include:

Convenience: E-visas can be applied for and processed online, which saves time and hassle.

Efficiency: E-visas are processed quickly, often within a few days.

Cost-effectiveness: E-visas are often less expensive than traditional visas.

The requirements for e-visas vary from country to country. However, in general, applicants must have a valid passport and meet the visa requirements of the country they are visiting.

The future of e-visas is bright. As more and more countries adopt the e-visa system, it will become the standard way to obtain a visa. This will make it easier and more convenient for people to travel the world, and it will boost tourism and trade.

