New Delhi: The Russian Defence Ministry has said that the country’s frigate Admiral Gorshkov successfully test-fired a Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile from the Barents Sea on Saturday.Also Read - Russia Captures Most of Lyman in Donetsk Region In Likely Precursor For Moscow’s Next Donbas Offensive

The Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile hit a naval target about 1,000 km away in the White Sea and the flight of the projectile corresponded to the designed parameters, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying. Also Read - Vladimir Putin Suffering From Serious Illnesses, Including Cancer, Mentally Disarranged; Claims Ukraine Intel Chief

The Tsirkon missile has been test-fired several times from the Admiral Gorshkov frigate and a nuclear-powered submarine. Also Read - Cannes 2022 Controversy: Woman Goes Topless to Protest Against Sexual Violence in Ukraine

The Tsirkon missile is capable of flying at Mach 9 or nine times the speed of sound and striking a target over 1,000 km away, said President Vladimir Putin.