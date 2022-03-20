Russia-Ukraine Conflict: The Ukrainian parliament on Sunday said that 115 Ukrainian children have been killed since the start of the Russian invasion. “115 children fell victim to the war unleashed by russia and putin. More than 140 young Ukrainians were injured. These numbers are not figures but the scale of grief and the broken destinies of hundreds of Ukrainian families,” Ukraine said on Sunday.Also Read - Ukraine Says Russian Forces Bombed Art School In Mariupol Housing 400 Refugees

Earlier today, the Kyiv Independent reported that five people, including a 9-year-old boy, were killed by shelling or airstrikes in one district of Kharkiv on the night of March 19.

Russian forces bombed art school housing 400 people in Mariupol, says Ukraine