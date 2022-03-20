Russia-Ukraine Conflict: The Ukrainian parliament on Sunday said that 115 Ukrainian children have been killed since the start of the Russian invasion. “115 children fell victim to the war unleashed by russia and putin. More than 140 young Ukrainians were injured. These numbers are not figures but the scale of grief and the broken destinies of hundreds of Ukrainian families,” Ukraine said on Sunday.Also Read - Ukraine Says Russian Forces Bombed Art School In Mariupol Housing 400 Refugees
Earlier today, the Kyiv Independent reported that five people, including a 9-year-old boy, were killed by shelling or airstrikes in one district of Kharkiv on the night of March 19.
Russian forces bombed art school housing 400 people in Mariupol, says Ukraine
Russian forces have bombed an art school in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, where about 400 residents had taken shelter, the city council said on Sunday. There was no immediate word of casualties from the Saturday attack, although the council said the building was destroyed and there were victims under the rubble.
Siege of Ukraine port city involved war crimes: Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said early Sunday the siege of the port city of Mariupol would go down in history for what he said were war crimes committed by Russian troops. “To do this to a peaceful city, what the occupiers did, is a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come,” Zelenskyy said in a video address to the nation.