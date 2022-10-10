Kyiv: The embassy of India in Kyiv has issued an advisory for all Indian nationals in Ukraine suggesting Indians to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine. This is in response to the increased attacks by Russia in Ukrainian territories. The embassy has also requested the nationals to inform them about the status of their presence in the war-torn country.Also Read - Russia Launches Massive Attack On Ukraine Two Days After Kerch Bridge Demolition, Many Feared Dead

Embassy of India in Kyiv issues advisory for all Indian nationals in Ukraine – Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to & within Ukraine…They’re requested to keep the Embassy informed about status of their presence in Ukraine…#RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/pxU8txTNCg — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022

Also Read - Multiple Explosions Rock Central Kyiv, Lviv in Apparent Missile Strikes

They have also been advised to strictly follow the safety and security guidelines provided by the Ukrainian government. Also Read - Ukraine Intelligence Agency Orchestrated Crimean Bridge Blast

Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities Monday, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least six people were killed amid burnt-out cars and shattered buildings. Ukraine’s Emergency Service said a total of at least 11 people were killed and 64 were wounded in the morning attacks across Ukraine — the biggest and broadest since the early days of the war.