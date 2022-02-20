New Delhi: In a major update, German airline Lufthansa has said that it is going to suspend flights to Ukraine capital Kyiv from Monday amid growing fears of a Russian invasion, the BBC reported. The airline said it will also stop flights to Odessa, a key port on the Black Sea. “The safety of our passengers and crew members is our top priority at all times,” the BBC report quoted Lufthansa as saying.Also Read - Oil Prices Highest Since 2014 Amidst Rising Russia-Ukraine Tensions

Last week, Dutch airline KLM had said that it is suspending flights to Kyiv. Lufthansa said it will operate flights on Sunday before the suspension comes into force on Monday. The suspension is expected to remain in place until the end of February. Earlier on Saturday, Germany’s Foreign Office urged its citizens to leave Ukraine “now”. It said: “If there is a Russian attack on Ukraine, the options for assisting German nationals are very limited.” Also Read - Russia-Ukraine Crisis: At UNSC, India Calls For Restraint on All Sides | Key Points

Lufthansa said it continues “to monitor the situation closely and is in close contact with national and international authorities”. It added: “Affected guests will be informed and rebooked on alternative flight connections.” Also Read - Bloodbath on D-Street! Sensex Plunges 1,000 Points, Nifty Below 16,900 Amidst Twist In Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The airline usually operates 74 flights to Ukraine every week under its Lufthansa banner or other carriers it owns, which include Austrian Airlines, Eurowings and Swiss, BBC reported. Lufthansa said it would continue to fly to Lviv in western Ukraine.

(With inputs from IANS)