Russia Ukraine Conflict: ‘Nuclear War’ Averted After PM Modi’s Intervention – Report

In a recent report by United States, it has been highlighted that if not for the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there would have been a Nuclear War by Russia.

PM Modi with Russian Prez Putin

New Delhi: In the past years, the world has seen two major wars, Israel and Palestine recently and before that, a devastating war was seen between Russia and Ukraine. The Russia Ukraine Conflict also caused a lot of devastation and loss of life; even though Ukraine kept fighting till its last breath, Russia had an upper hand. In a latest news development, if a report by the United States is said to be believed, there could be a Nuclear War by Russia on Ukraine but thousands of lives were saved and the Nuclear War was averted only because of PM Modi’s intervention or outreach to Putin. What does this report have to say, read to know…

United States Prepared For Nuclear Strike By Moscow On Kyiv

According to US Report, during the Russia Ukraine War in 2022, United States was preparing for a Nuclear attack on Kyiv by Moscow; this could be the first nuclear attack after the deadly Hiroshima Nagasaki Attacks, almost 80 years later. Joe Biden and his administration were quite concerned about Russia planning to use nuclear weapons and that is the reason why they decided to enlist the help of non-allies including India.

PM Modi’s Outreach Averted ‘Nuclear War’

According to a senior administrative official in the report, “One of the things we did was not only message them directly but strongly urge, press, encourage other countries, to whom they might be more attentive, to do the same thing.” CNN quoted a senior official as saying, “I think we believe showing the international community the concern about this, particularly the concern from key countries for Russia and the Global South, was also a helpful, persuasive factor and showed them what the cost of all this could be.”

He further said, “I think the fact that we know, India weighed in, China weighed in, others weighed in, may have had some effect on their thinking. I can’t demonstrate this positively, but I think that’s our assessment.” India has always stood against civilian killings and has called for a peaceful resolution. On the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Uzbekistan in 2023, PM Modi had told Russian President Vladmi Putin, “this is not the era of war”.

