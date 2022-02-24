New Delhi/Washington: US President Joe Biden has said that G7 nations have agreed on ‘devastating packages of sanctions’ against Russia, while delivering his remarks on the Russian military actions in Ukraine on Thursday.Also Read - Ukraine Crisis LIVE: EU Leaders Meet in Brussels, Russia Faces Unprecedented Economic Sanctions

Watch US President Joe Biden’s address LIVE here:

Here are the key takeaways from Joe Biden’s address:

Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war, and now he and his country will bear the consequences: President Joe Biden

Export controls will ‘cut off more than half of Russia’s high-tech imports:’ Biden

Western sanctions target four more Russian banks, elites: Biden

No US troops to Ukraine but will ‘defend every inch of NATO territory:’ Biden

Putin is a bully and US always stands up to bullies. We stand for freedom and democracy: Biden

I’ll do everything in my power to limit the pain of American people: Biden

I have no plans to talk to Putin: Biden in response to a reporter’s question

The presidential comment came after his virtual consultations with the leaders of G-7 countries, a grouping of seven major advanced nations including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Three of them US, UK and France — are permanent members of the UN Security Council.

According to a White House official, Biden and G-7 leaders were discussing their joint response to President Putin’s unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine. The meeting with G7 leaders lasted for 70 minutes, according to information provided by the White House. In addition to Biden, the other participants were Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, Prime ministers Justin Trudeau of Canada, Mario Draghi of Italy, Kishida Fumio of Japan, Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom, and president Emmanuel Macron of France.

Earlier on Thursday, Biden convened a meeting of the National Security Council in the morning in the Situation Room to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine, said a White House official.