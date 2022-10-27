Moscow: Slamming the West for playing “dirty games” for global dominance, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is convinced that sooner or later “new centers of power will emerge in the multipolar world and the West will have to start talking as equals about our common future.” In a high-profile address on Thursday, Putin said the Western nations deny others the right to any kind of independence, be it political, economical, or cultural, reported Russian media outlet, RT.Also Read - India Warns Russia Against Use Of Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine

Putin made these remarks in a plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club on Thursday. The session's topic was 'A Post-Hegemonic World: Justice and Security For Everyone.' "The West and its allies are playing a dirty game, the prize in which is global dominance," Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the session, as per local media. However, he added that the US and its allies are not safe from the consequences of their own actions. Putin during the session said that the West cannot sit out crises it has caused. "Only a world united by common goals can act on the challenges it faces, the Russian president added." Power over the world is what the West has put at stake in the game it plays. This game is certainly dangerous and I would call it dirty."

‘HE WHO SOWS THE WIND WILL REAP THE WHIRLWIND’

He slammed the West for denying others, on the global scene, the right to any kind of independence, be it political, economic, or cultural. Speaking on Russia's discussion last December with the US, Putin said its concerns about national security were "tossed aside" by Washington, reported RT. "But in the modern world, sitting aside is hardly an option. He who sows the wind will reap the whirlwind, as the proverb says," he said.

Putin pointed out that the ongoing global crisis affects everyone. Over the paths available to pursue, Putin said to either keep accumulating problems or try to find “maybe not ideal, but working” solutions to common issues. He highlighted that western nations, which want to impose their values and vision as universal, are robbing everyone, including themselves. “First of all, this eradicates the creative potential of the West itself,” he warned. “There is a mercantile interest here too” the Russian leader added, reported RT.