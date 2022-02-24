Kyiv: Hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a Russian military operation against Ukraine, reports of air raid sirens and explosions in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv have been reported. BNO News has shared a video where air raid sirens can be heard wailing across Ukraine’s capital.Also Read - Don't Panic: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Urges in Televised Speech

Associated Press journalists in the cities of Odesa and Kharkiv were hearing explosions Thursday morning after Russian President Vladimir Putin defiantly announced he was launching a military operation in Ukraine. Putin is warning other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would "lead to the consequences you have never seen in history."

Contrary to the reports, the Russian military claimed that it is not targeting Ukrainian cities. In a statement, the Russian military said that the Russian Armed Forces are not launching any missile or artillery strikes on the cities of Ukraine. "High-precision weapons destroy military infrastructure: military airfields, aviation, air defense facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The civilian population is not at risk", the statement also read.