New Delhi: Russia-Ukraine tensions rose to new heights as Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of the Donetsk and the Luhansk regions in Eastern Ukraine. UN held an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on request of Ukraine, the US and other European countries. In the emergency meeting, India emphasised on the need to focus on the diplomatic dialogue.

Addressing the council, the Permanent Representative of India T S Tirumurti said, “We call for restraint on all sides. We’re convinced that this issue can only be resolved through diplomatic dialogue. We need to give space to recent initiatives undertaken by parties which seek to diffuse tensions.” Also Read - Ukraine Crisis: Biden-Putin Agree to Meet on Condition of No Invasion | Key Points



‘Safety of civilians essential’

Tirumurti also laid emphasis on the security and safety of civilians and Indian students residing in Ukraine. He said, “Safety & security of civilians essential. More than 20,000 Indian students & nationals live & study in different parts of Ukraine, including its border areas. The well-being of Indians is of priority to us.”

‘Undermines peace and security’

India also said that the matter is of ‘deep concern’ and puts the peace and security in the region at risk. “The escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation is a matter of deep concern. These developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region”, Tirumurti said.

‘Excercise utmost restraint’

Asking both the sides to exercise ‘utmost restraint’, the Indian diplomat reiterated that diplomatic efforts need to be followed to reach an ‘amicable solution’.

Tirumurti added, “We strongly emphasize the vital need for all sides to maintain international peace and security by exercising the utmost restraint and intensifying diplomatic efforts to ensure that a mutually amicable solution is arrived at the earliest.”

Further, the Brent crude oil prices rose to $97 per barrel amidst the heightened tensions.

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: All You Need To Know

The conflict has been about the membership of Ukraine in NATO. According to media reports, Russia has been opposed to the membership of its neighbour in NATO as it believes that it would bring NATO forces to its border.