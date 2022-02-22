New Delhi: Russia-Ukraine tensions rose to new heights as Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of the Donetsk and the Luhansk regions in Eastern Ukraine. UN held an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on request of Ukraine, the US and other European countries. In the emergency meeting, India emphasised on the need to focus on the diplomatic dialogue.Also Read - Russia-Ukraine Crisis: 'No prospects' For Peace Plan To End Conflict, Says Putin
Addressing the council, the Permanent Representative of India T S Tirumurti said, “We call for restraint on all sides. We’re convinced that this issue can only be resolved through diplomatic dialogue. We need to give space to recent initiatives undertaken by parties which seek to diffuse tensions.” Also Read - Ukraine Crisis: Biden-Putin Agree to Meet on Condition of No Invasion | Key Points
Also Read - Russia-Ukraine Crisis: India Asks Families Of Embassy Staff In Kyiv To Move Back To Delhi
‘Safety of civilians essential’
Tirumurti also laid emphasis on the security and safety of civilians and Indian students residing in Ukraine. He said, “Safety & security of civilians essential. More than 20,000 Indian students & nationals live & study in different parts of Ukraine, including its border areas. The well-being of Indians is of priority to us.”
‘Undermines peace and security’
India also said that the matter is of ‘deep concern’ and puts the peace and security in the region at risk. “The escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation is a matter of deep concern. These developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region”, Tirumurti said.
‘Excercise utmost restraint’
Asking both the sides to exercise ‘utmost restraint’, the Indian diplomat reiterated that diplomatic efforts need to be followed to reach an ‘amicable solution’.
Tirumurti added, “We strongly emphasize the vital need for all sides to maintain international peace and security by exercising the utmost restraint and intensifying diplomatic efforts to ensure that a mutually amicable solution is arrived at the earliest.”
Further, the Brent crude oil prices rose to $97 per barrel amidst the heightened tensions.
Russia-Ukraine Crisis: All You Need To Know
The conflict has been about the membership of Ukraine in NATO. According to media reports, Russia has been opposed to the membership of its neighbour in NATO as it believes that it would bring NATO forces to its border.
- Mid 2021: Russia deploys troops near Ukrainian Border for ‘training exercises’.
- Autumn 2021: Russia deploys additional troops on the Russia-Ukraine border.
- December 2021: US President Joe Biden warns Russia of sanctions if it invades Ukraine.
- December 17, 2021: Russian President Vladimir Putin puts forth a list of demands including a guarantee that NATO will give up military activity in Ukraine.
- January 17, 2022: Russia deploys forces in Belarus, for joint drills. Belarus President Lukashenko is one of the closest allies of Putin.
- January 26: The US responds to Russia’s demands, offers ‘pragmatic discussions’.
- February 2: US decides to send troops to Poland and Romania to support its NATO allies.
- February 7: French Emmanuel Macron negotiates with Russia and Ukraine to resolve the crisis.
- February 14: Ukraine President Zelenskyy urges people to sing the national anthem on February 16 to show solidarity. (Russian attack was expected to take place on February 16)
- February 15: Russia announces pullback of some of its troops after completion of military exercises.
- February 18: US reiterates that Russia has not pulled back any troops.
- February 19: Russia holds nuclear exercises overseen by Putin.
- February 20: New York Times, AFP report increase in shelling in Eastern Ukraine.
- February 21: French President Macron said Biden and Putin have agreed to conduct a meeting over Ukraine, easing the tensions.
- February 22: Vladimir Putin recognises the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk in Eastern Ukraine. Says will deploy forces in the regions for ‘peacekeeping purposes.’
- February 22: UN holds an emergency meeting of UNSC. India says both sides should practice restraint, diplomacy the answer.