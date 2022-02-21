New Delhi: Russian Army says it has killed five ‘saboteurs’ from Ukraine on Russian territory, reports news agency AFP.Also Read - Leave Ukraine Temporarily: India Issues Fresh Advisory For Students Amid Rising Tensions

The development comes after Ukraine dismissed a Russian claim that its forces had shelled a border post on Monday, denouncing it as "fake news" designed to inflame tensions.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) had earlier alleged that a projectile fired from Ukraine had destroyed a border facility used by its guards.