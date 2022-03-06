Russia-Ukraine Crisis LIVE Updates: Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy and likened the West’s sanctions on Russia to “declaring war,” while a promised ceasefire in the besieged port city of Mariupol collapsed amid scenes of terror. With the Kremlin’s rhetoric growing fiercer and a reprieve from fighting dissolving, Russian troops continued to shell encircled cities and the number of Ukrainians forced from their country grew to 1.4 million. By Saturday night Russian forces had intensified their shelling of Mariupol while dropping powerful bombs on residential areas of Chernihiv, a city north of Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said. Ten days after Russian forces invaded, the struggle to enforce the temporary cease-fires in Mariupol and the eastern city of Volnovakha showed the fragility of efforts to stop the fighting across Ukraine. Ukrainian officials said Russian artillery fire and airstrikes had prevented residents from leaving before the agreed-to evacuations got underway. Putin accused Ukraine of sabotaging the effort. The third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine will take place Monday, according to Davyd Arakhamia, a member of the Ukrainian delegation. He gave no additional details, including where they would take place.Also Read - Mastercard, Visa Suspend Operations In Russia After Invasion Of Ukraine

Follow all the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war here:

Also Read - Operation Ganga: Centre Says 11 Flights To Evacuate 2,200 Stranded Indians From Ukraine Today

Also Read - Govt Says All Indians Evacuated From Pisochyn, Focus On Stranded Citizens In Sumy

Live Updates

  • 7:25 AM IST

    China tells the US don’t fuel flames in Ukraine: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that China opposes any moves that “add fuel to the flames” in Ukraine. Blinken says the world is watching to see which nations stand up for the principles of freedom and sovereignty. The two spoke by phone on Saturday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said. Wang called for negotiations to resolve the immediate crisis, as well as talks on creating a balanced European security mechanism. Wang says the U.S. and Europe should pay attention to the negative impact of NATO’s eastward expansion on Russia’s security.

  • 7:16 AM IST

    Biden, in call with Zelenskiy, welcomes Visa, Mastercard decisions on Russia: U.S. President Joe Biden, in a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, welcomed decisions by Visa V.N and Mastercard MA.N to suspend their operations in Russia, the White House said on Saturday. “President Biden noted his administration is surging security, humanitarian, and economic assistance to Ukraine and is working closely with Congress to secure additional funding,” a White House readout of the call added.

  • 7:15 AM IST

    Visa, Mastercard suspend operations in Russia over Ukraine invasion: U.S. payments firms Visa Inc V.N and Mastercard Inc MA.N on Saturday said they were suspending operations in Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, and that they would work with clients and partners to cease all transactions there. Within days, all transactions initiated with Visa cards issued in Russia will no longer work outside of the country and any Visa cards issued outside of Russia will no longer work within the country, the company said.

  • 7:15 AM IST

    Ukraine president says he spoke to Biden, discussed security, financial support: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday he had spoken to U.S. President Joe Biden and discussed security, financial support for Ukraine and the continuation of sanctions against Russia. “As part of the constant dialog, I had another conversation with the President,” Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.

  • 7:14 AM IST

    Operation Ganga: Special flight carrying 183 Indian citizens reaches Delhi: A special flight carrying 183 Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine reached Delhi on Sunday. The special flight had departed from Hungary’s capital Budapest on Saturday under Operation Ganga.