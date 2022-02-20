New Delhi: Amid the heightened fears of the Russian invasion on Ukraine, Delhi on Sunday has asked the families of officials posted at the Indian Embassy in Kyiv to move back to India, news agency ANI reported quoting sources. Earlier today, India has issued an advisory urging its citizens to temporarily leave Ukraine due to escalating military tension along the eastern border with Russia.Also Read - Ukraine Crisis: President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Calls for Immediate Ceasefire

"In view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties with respect to the situation in Ukraine, all Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students, are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily," the Indian embassy in Ukraine tweeted.

“Indian students are advised to also get in touch with respective student contractors for updates on charter flights, and also continue to follow embassy Facebook, website and Twitter for any update,” the India embassy said.

The contact details of the control room in Delhi are: Phone +91 11 23012113, +91 11 23014104, +91 11 23017905 and 1800118797 (toll free). Email: situationroom@mea.gov.in.

The contact details of the helpline in the Indian embassy in Ukraine are: Phone, +380 997300428 +380 997300483, Email: cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in.

Moreover, Air India will also fly three special aircraft to Ukraine on February 22, 24, and 26. The flights will operate to and from Ukraine’s largest — Boryspil International Airport.

As per the official document in 2020, Ukraine had a small but vibrant Indian community and there were about 18,000 Indian students studying in that country. The data is likely to vary in view of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, last-ditch diplomatic efforts are underway today to prevent what Western powers warn could be the imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine and catastrophic European war.