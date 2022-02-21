Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said that he no longer felt that a key 2015 plan agreed with France, Germany, and Kyiv would be able to resolve Ukraine’s separatist conflict. “We understand that there are no prospects” for the implementation of the 2015 Minsk peace accords, agreed in the capital of Belarus to end fighting between Ukraine’s army and pro-Moscow rebels in the east of the country, news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) quoted Putin telling his security council.Also Read - Leave Ukraine Temporarily: India Issues Fresh Advisory For Students Amid Rising Tensions

Earlier today, the Russian President convened top officials to consider recognizing the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, a move that would ratchet up tensions with the West amid fears that the Kremlin could launch an invasion of Ukraine imminently, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The meeting of the presidential Security Council comes amid a spike in skirmishes in eastern Ukraine that Western powers believe Russia could use as a pretext for an attack. Sustained shelling continued Monday in the long-running conflict between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Moscow separatists.

Leaders of the separatist regions released televised statements earlier Monday pleading with Putin to recognize them as independent states and sign friendship treaties envisaging military aid to protect them from what they described as an ongoing Ukrainian military offensive. Russia’s lower house of parliament made the same plea last week.

Ukraine accuses Russia of provocation

Ukrainian authorities deny launching an offensive and accuse Russia of provocation amid intensifying shelling along the line of contact that separates the two sides.

The Kremlin initially signaled its reluctance to recognize the regions as independent, arguing that would effectively shatter a 2015 peace deal for eastern Ukraine that marked a major diplomatic coup for Moscow, requiring Ukrainian authorities to offer broad self-rule to the rebel regions. But Putin argued Monday that Ukrainian authorities have shown no appetite for implementing the deal.

US President Joe Biden Agrees to meet Putin

The meeting comes after the US and Russian presidents tentatively agreed to meet in a last-ditch effort to stave off a possible invasion of Ukraine. If Russia invades, as the US warns Moscow has already decided to do, the meeting will be off. Still, the prospect of a face-to-face summit resuscitated hopes that diplomacy could prevent a devastating conflict, which would result in massive casualties and huge economic damage across Europe, which is heavily dependent on Russian energy.

Russia has massed an estimated 150,000 troops on three sides of Ukraine, a western-looking democracy that has defied Moscow’s attempts to pull it back into its orbit. Even as diplomatic efforts inched forward, potential flashpoints multiplied. Fighting escalated in eastern Ukraine, Russia said it had fended off an “incursion” from Ukraine — which Ukrainians officials denied — and Russia decided to prolong military drills in Belarus.

Moscow denies it has any plans to attack but wants Western guarantees that NATO won’t allow Ukraine and other former Soviet countries to join as members. It has also demanded the alliance halt weapons deployments to Ukraine and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe — demands flatly rejected by the West.

(With agency inputs)